Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.93 and last traded at $76.42. 1,676,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,240,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

