Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Latham Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,679. The company has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays increased their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,581.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

