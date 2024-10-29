Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Latham Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,679. The company has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWIM
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,581.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Latham Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.