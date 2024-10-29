Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.84. 982,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,516,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAAC shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $607.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at $80,862,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,465,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 616.9% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 888,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 764,915 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

