Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Update

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LOTWW stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Tuesday. 5,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Lotus Technology has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

