Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 24264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

