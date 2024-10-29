Lumen Technologies, Inc. recently announced an addition to its board of directors with the appointment of Chris Capossela, a former executive from Microsoft, effective immediately. The decision was made on October 29, 2024, by the board of directors at Lumen Technologies, Inc. The appointment follows a recommendation from the company’s nominating and corporate governance committee.

Get alerts:

Capossela brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, notably serving at Microsoft in various capacities. During his tenure at Microsoft, he held the position of executive vice president and chief marketing officer for a decade, overseeing global marketing operations across consumer and commercial divisions. His responsibilities spanned product marketing, business planning, direct digital sales, and retail partner sales for Microsoft’s entire product portfolio.

In a statement regarding the appointment, Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen Technologies, highlighted the strategic importance of Capossela’s appointment. Johnson emphasized Capossela’s wealth of experience and insights, emphasizing their value in shaping Lumen’s brand positioning and market strategies.

Capossela expressed enthusiasm about joining Lumen Technologies at a pivotal time for the company. He emphasized Lumen’s significant standing within the industry, particularly in the context of growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) among enterprises. Capossela noted that Lumen’s positioning as a leading network provider for AI solutions makes it an attractive choice for enterprises seeking robust infrastructure support.

The appointment of Capossela marks an expansion of Lumen’s board of directors from 11 members to 12. A complete overview of the company’s board of directors is available on Lumen Technologies’ official platforms.

For additional details regarding this appointment and other company updates, interested parties can refer to the press release dated October 29, 2024, filed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The full press release provides comprehensive insights into Capossela’s background, expertise, and the strategic implications of his appointment.

Regarding forward-looking statements, Lumen Technologies cautions that this information is subject to uncertainties and risks as outlined in the federal securities laws and may not guarantee future results. The company reserves the right to modify its intentions or plans discussed in these statements without prior notice.

For more information about Lumen Technologies and its recent developments, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s official news sources and digital platforms for the latest updates on its operations and initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lumen Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories