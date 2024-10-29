Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.11 and last traded at $104.53. Approximately 1,714,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,750,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

