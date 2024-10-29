Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,086. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

