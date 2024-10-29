Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 64788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

