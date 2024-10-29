MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,392,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.07 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

