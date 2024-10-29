Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 3,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$39.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

Further Reading

