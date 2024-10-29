Myria (MYRIA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myria (MYRIA) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Myria has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $1.28 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myria has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00225282 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,184,587.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

