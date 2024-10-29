Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $52,815.71 and $55,727.20 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

