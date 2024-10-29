Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $762.86. 1,287,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,916. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.41 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.