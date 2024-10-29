Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 16,227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126,107.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

