Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 241,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.45%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

