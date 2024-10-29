Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $495.97 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $495.97 million and approximately $35.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.74 or 0.03632729 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00036858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06779035 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $24,832,409.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

