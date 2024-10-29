Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IDYA. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 504,275 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $11,244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.