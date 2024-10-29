Orchid Price Hits $0.0692 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and $2.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,551.89 or 1.00007355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

