Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $363.68 and last traded at $362.69. 286,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,954,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 16,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.