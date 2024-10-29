Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.33 million and $1.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,332,663 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

