PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.920-3.960 EPS.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,273,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569,427. PayPal has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

