PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.65. 655,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,680. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

