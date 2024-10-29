Peter Osvaldik Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 260,795 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

