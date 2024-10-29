PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,060,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,615 shares.The stock last traded at $100.64 and had previously closed at $100.61.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

