PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.79. 154,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.06.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

