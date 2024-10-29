Prom One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.45 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Prom has a market cap of $111.68 million and $22.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00008321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,551.89 or 1.00007355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.0964191 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $22,296,343.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.