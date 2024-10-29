Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PIM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 90,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

