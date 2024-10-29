Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Critical Comparison

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.74, suggesting that its share price is 5,374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Solar Enertech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.01 billion 2.38 -$70.32 million ($0.73) -137.64 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Solar Enertech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qorvo.

This table compares Qorvo and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo -0.66% 14.92% 8.19% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qorvo and Solar Enertech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 1 10 4 0 2.20 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $119.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%.

Summary

Qorvo beats Solar Enertech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo



Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Solar Enertech



Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

