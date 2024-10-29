Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $76.97 million and $5.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002463 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse."

