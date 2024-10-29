Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 5,161,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,202,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

