RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RNR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $268.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,504. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $284.36.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

