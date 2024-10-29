Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $618.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 823,658 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

