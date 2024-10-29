Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $42.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magna International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

MGA stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 446,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magna International has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Magna International by 202.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

