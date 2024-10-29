RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.73 and last traded at $124.08. 805,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,712,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

