Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

R traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 284,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $92.76 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

