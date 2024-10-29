Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.530–0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Ryerson Trading Down 0.9 %

Ryerson stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 356,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.56. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Ryerson Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.44%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

