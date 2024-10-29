Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 123,691 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,932,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,829,071.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 344,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 56.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 133,761 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.