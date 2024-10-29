Saga Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $223.64 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $223.64 million and approximately $104.32 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,036.37 or 0.98784925 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,594.85 or 0.98179459 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,040,801,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,892,548 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,040,709,161 with 104,858,844 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.02674355 USD and is up 9.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $87,281,982.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

