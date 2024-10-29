Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 324,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.25. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQNS

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.