Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 60.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 64,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.