Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expands By 17.4%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 704,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 60,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,467. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $593.10 million, a PE ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 1.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

