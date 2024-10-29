Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 25.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

DNPLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 23,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

