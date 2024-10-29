Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Increases By 14.7%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 950,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $99.57. 105,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

