Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Increases By 82.0%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,600 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 2,289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.5 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

