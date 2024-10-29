Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Expands By 50.0%

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDSGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTDS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDS. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.