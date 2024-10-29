Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Expands By 50.0%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTDS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDS. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

