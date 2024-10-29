Short Interest in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Expands By 50.0%

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTDS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.
