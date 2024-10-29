Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Decreases By 14.7%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SNTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,912. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

