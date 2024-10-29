Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 806.7% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $653,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 40.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 312,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of GLW traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,910,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,834. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

