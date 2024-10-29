Sicart Associates LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.76. 956,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,071. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

