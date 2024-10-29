Simon’s Cat Tops One Day Volume of $88.47 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $234.65 million and approximately $88.47 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,107.52 or 0.99701931 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,982.21 or 0.99528659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,987,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,987,567 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,112,567.055 with 6,749,955,112,567.055 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003453 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $76,475,872.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

